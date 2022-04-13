Miss Universe 2015 and actress Pia Wurtzbach has voted for Vice President Leni Robredo as the Philippines’ next president, she said Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates.

Voting in the national elections for overseas Filipinos started on April 10, Sunday.

Wurtzbach has been in the UAE since late January.

On Instagram, Wurtzbach shared a photo of her posing in a pink suit — the campaign color of Robredo — with the Philippine Embassy’s seal behind her.

“As a first time voter, I must say that it felt so good to vote today. Emotional actually. May halong excitement & relief that I finally took my stand. Shading that little black dot felt like I was finally making a choice towards our future. I know I’m only 1 person. Only 1 vote out of millions but every vote counts,” she wrote.

Wurtzbach, however, expressed regret over what she learned during the voting process: “that only about 30% of already registered voters here in UAE are expected to vote.”

“Sayang naman kung ganon,” she added. “If you’re a Filipino living abroad who’s already registered, please make time for it because your vote counts. You have one whole month to do this so there’s really no excuse not to. Plus, the process in Abu Dhabi was super seamless.”

The beauty queen, an influential figure on social media with some 13.5 million followers on Instagram alone, then revealed who she voted for.

“Today, I am even prouder to have voted for Leni to be our next President. I’m sharing this with you dahil naniniwala ako sa kakayahan ng isang babae. Naniniwala ako at naninindigan ako para kay Leni,” she said.

