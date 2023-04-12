Food shorts: Macallan pop-up, summer menu, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

MACALLAN HARMONY INTENSE ARABICA POP-UP

Handout

Speyside whisky distillery The Macallan pops up an info booth at The Podium to introduce the new expression in its Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica.

This new expression fuses the worlds of Scotch whisky and Ethiopian coffee beans. The Macallan whisky maker Steven Bremner has created whiskies to pair perfectly with coffee, hosting a masterclass with world renowned coffee experts at The Macallan Estate. He explored the incredible journey of coffee from field to cup, uncovering the unique process and distinct flavor profiles at each stage.

Drawing inspiration from the arabica coffee bean from Ethiopia, renowned as the birthplace of coffee, Steven selected a harmonious combination of American and European oak casks to achieve the distinctive notes offered by the single malts. This whisky has a nose of tiramisu, cappuccino, gingerbread, raisins, almonds, sweet oak, and vanilla. Notes of espresso, dark chocolate, raisin, tiramisu, blackberry, vanilla, Brazil nut, and sweet oak are dominant on the palate, and has a long finish of dark roast coffee.

The Macallan Harmony Collection pop-up can be found at ground floor of The Podium until April 19. Brand advocate Hans Eckstein will be at the booth on April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to answer questions about the limited edition whisky.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica is now available on a limited release at premium liquor stores Thirst.ph, Boozy.ph, Singlemalt.ph, Flasked.ph, and Winery.ph

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL X QUICCS ARTIST SERIES

Handout

Internationally renowned street and graffiti artist Quiccs tags the newest Johnnie Walker Luxury Artist Series collection.

Featured in this collection are the four bottles "Dragon", "OG Blue”, "Lightning," and "Manila Killa" where Quiccs celebrates the tenth anniversary of TEQ63, the signature character in his designs.

"TEQ63 represents myself and my inspirations – Japanese robots, graffiti, and hip hop culture," Quiccs shares. "The illustrations I designed for the Johnnie Walker Artist Series are a visual representation of how the TEQ63 character and my brand have naturally evolved and improved throughout the years."

The exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Label x Quiccs Artist Series bottle designs are available at all Secret Fresh branches, S&R and online at Singlemalt.ph and Sugbo Wine.

SAKURA TEA AT THE WRITERS BAR

Handout

Raffles Makati's The Writers Bar continues its themed afternoon tea experiences with the Sakura Afternoon Tea offering.

Supported by Swissôtel Nankai Osaka, Raffles Makati features two Japanese guest chefs and partners with tea master Kenta Ikeda of Ikeda Seicha Co. Ltd. It showcases a choice of TWG luxury tea flavors with an option to upgrade to sencha (loose) seaweed-like flavor, genmaicha (loose) roasted pop rice, or matcha (powdered) Ikeda Seicha green tea.

Also available are two tiers of savory and sweet canapés: Culinary Arts and Sweet Temptations’ tiers composed of matcha sesame tofu with black beans and lotus root, teriyaki chicken sandwich and egg salad, salmon roll with tofu, daikon radish matcha madeleine, mitarashi dumpling, sakura and berry mont blanc, sakura and cream cheese mousse, strawberry panna cotta, and yuzu jelly.

Reservations are required for The Sakura Afternoon Tea, which has slots from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Each set for two is P2,900 nett, with optional upgrades for mocktail, cocktails, and champagne. Reservations can be made online.

MALONGO ATELIER BARISTA SUMMER MENU

Handout

French specialty coffee shop Malongo Atelier Barista celebrates the flavors of Provence with its all-day summer menu.

Choose from their Vegetable Omelette with Bacon (omelette with sautéed bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and onions topped with crispy maple bacon) Twice-Baked Goat’s Cheese Soufflé (parmesan encrusted goat’s cheese soufflé topped with cream and served with fresh spinach and walnut salad), and Steak n' Rice (ribeye steak on multi-grain rice with a side of sautéed red cabbage).

The all-day summer menu will only be available until the end of May at the One Bonifacio High Street and Greenbelt Hamilton branches.

PASTA 101 DEMO AT ONE WORLD DELI

Handout

Ever wanted to make your own pasta?

Nadine Howell, One World Deli's resident pasta maker, holds an introductory demonstration style workshop into making fresh pasta. This serves as a preview to Howell’s more in-depth workshops coming up in May.

The workshop will be held at 3 p.m. on April 15 at One World Deli. Admission is Free but seats are limited. Check out One World Deli's social media pages for more information.