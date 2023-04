MANILA -- This year's Miss Universe Philippines candidates are making summer even hotter as they take part in the pageant's swimsuit challenge.

Photos of representatives from different parts of the country were released online on Monday night.

Organizers encouraged the public to vote for their favorite candidate via the Miss Universe Philippines app to help her secure a spot in the finals.

Check out their photos below:

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner up the upcoming national pageant will represent the country in the next Miss Universe competition, succeeding Celeste Cortesi.