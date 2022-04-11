MANILA – Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is set to attend the coronation night of this year’s edition of Miss Universe Philippines on April 30.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization made the announcement over the weekend via Facebook.

“A #UniquelyBeautiful historic event in the making! Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is one of our very special guests for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals on April 30, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena,” the announcement said.

“The whole country is excited to welcome our Miss Universe flying on Air Beauty One,” it added.

Aside from Sandhu, the coronation night will also be attended by other former Miss Universe winners including Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi Leigh-Tebow.

The three former titleholders will host the pageant.

The reigning queens of Miss Universe Philippines are headed by Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.

The rest include Katrina Dimaranan (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021), Victoria Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021), Maureen Wroblewitz (first runner-up), and Steffi Aberasturi (second runner-up).

Whoever succeeds Gomez will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.