Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open bar in Siargao

Andi Eigenmann has been living in Siargao with her fiance and their children. Instagram/Andi Eigenmann

Andi Eigenmann has opened a new bar in Siargao with her fiance, Philmar Alipayo, and other business partners.

Barbosa Siargao was soft-launched over the weekend, as seen in the actress-turned-vlogger's posts on Instagram Stories.

Located at The Stokehouse in General Luna, it promises to offer "a fresh new vision of creative cocktails and culture."

"Our team of local surfers, personalities, and artists have come together to create a multifaceted space that celebrates the island's unique blend of laid-back vibes and creative energy," read a post on Barbosa Siargao's Instagram page.

Last month, Eigenmann and Alipayo launched a surfing club named after their YouTube channel.

She said the Happy Islanders Surf Club is their way of helping promote surfing in the Philippines. Alipayo is an award-winning surfer.