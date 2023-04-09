Rafaela Vicente: World War 2 guerilla, veteran nurse

109-year-old Rafaela Vicente is the 2nd oldest living World War 2 veteran according to the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office. Vicente Family

MANILA -- One of the oldest living Filipino World War 2 veterans is a woman: 109-year-old Rafaela Vicente.

Born in 1913, Vicente or Lola Pela to her next of kin, was a newlywed when the Japanese invaded the Philippines.

Pregnant with her first child, she was a nurse at the Psychopathic Hospital in Mandaluyong City (now the National Center for Mental Health) when she and her husband joined the anti-Japanese movement.

After the war, Lola Pela worked as a government nurse. Vicente Family

But Vicente barely talks about her experiences during the war, and holds no ill will against the Japanese.

Lola Pela says she worked hard to survive because she wanted her children to have a future.

"Masaya ako at nakatapos sila, lahat sila bright. Ang tanging pinagdasal ko is makatapos sila ng pag-aaral," Vicente said.

She and her husband managed to send two sons to medical school because of the benefits they received in recognition of their services during the war. This meant that both sons became government scholars.

After the war, both Lola Pela and her husband were recognized as part of the anti-Japanese guerrillas by the Philippine government. Vicente Family

Her other child is an electrical engineer.

Lola Pela's youngest son, Dr. Benny Vicente, eventually became the Director of the National Center for Mental Health, where both she and her husband worked as nurse and psychiatrist, respectively.

Dr. Vicente says his mother's reluctance to talk about her experiences during the Japanese occupation may speak to some trauma or bad memories she may have had during the time.

"Nai-kwento niya dati nakita niya 'yung mga katrabaho niya na in-execute ng mga Japanese. Natatakot sila pag may naririnig na martsa ng mga Japanese (soldiers)," Dr Vicente said.