Here's how to help Rabiya Mateo make it to Top 21 of Miss Universe

MANILA -- Filipinos can now help Rabiya Mateo secure a spot in the Top 21 of Miss Universe.

Lazada announced on Thursday that it is the exclusive e-commerce platform for the 69th Miss Universe as it gave the public instructions on how to vote for their favorite delegates.

It said users from the Philippines can vote once until May 15, but they are also given the option to buy packages on the app to cast more votes.

The Miss Universe candidate with the highest number of votes will automatically be included in the Top 21.

Meanwhile, those outside the Philippines can cast their votes using the Miss Universe app or website.

Mateo is hoping to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown, after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The Philippines dropped out of the Top 10 of Miss Universe in 2019, after nearly a decade. Gazini Ganados finished in the Top 20 in the pageant, which was won by Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

The 69th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

