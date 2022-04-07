A Filipino restaurant based in Chicago has been recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Kasama, owned by chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, is one of this year's Michelin star awardees.

The restaurant was praised by the Michelin Guide for giving a "creative, contemporary spin" to Filipino cuisine.

Its dinner tasting menu was described as one that "emphatically displays this talented team's training, experience, and heritage for an experience that is ambitious, clever, and distinct."

In an Instagram post, Kasama said earning a Michelin star "is truly beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

The restaurant also thanked all of its patrons for their support.

Kasama offers modern versions of well-loved Filipino dishes such as pancit, adobo, and tortang talong, as well as a selection of pastries.

Prior to earning a Michelin star, the restaurant has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in Chicago by the likes of Eater, James Beard Foundation, Chicago Tribune, and Esquire.