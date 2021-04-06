Gloria Diaz, PH's first Miss Universe winner, turns 70

Gloria Diaz in a scene from the Netflix series "Insatiable." Handout/File

MANILA -- Gloria Diaz, who rose to fame for winning the Philippines first Miss Universe crown, celebrated her 70th birthday on Monday, April 5.

To mark the occasion, Diaz shared a photo slideshow on Instagram, showing her colorful life as a beauty queen and actress.

"Today is my 70th birthday," she said in the caption. "Photos before turning 70."

One of Diaz's daughters, actress Isabelle Daza, took to social media to greet the Miss Universe 1969 titleholder on her birthday.

She posted a video of her mother dancing "to prove she's staying at home" amid the pandemic, showing her wacky side.

Screenshot from Isabelle Daza's Instagram page

Her niece, model Georgina Wilson, for her part uploaded a throwback photo of Diaz as she greeted her "second mama" on her 70th birthday.

Screenshot from Georgina Wilson's Instagram page

Diaz marked her 50th year as a Miss Universe titleholder in 2019, the same year she starred as a beauty queen and mentor in the Netflix show "Insatiable."

Aside from Diaz, other Miss Universe winners from the Philippines include Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

Related video: