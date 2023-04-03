Residents hold a “Pabasa ng Pasyon” at a temporary shelter known as “kubol,” a tableau highlighting the Passion and Death of Christ, in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City on Maundy Thursday (April 14, 2022). Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The start of the Lenten season, which falls every Ash Wednesday or “Miercoles de Ceniza," also marks the beginning of an old tradition in Bacoor, Cavite — the Pabasa or the singing-chanting of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This old tradition has been passed down from generation to generation.

In its original tone and rendition, the singing of the Pasyon is usually performed by elderly singers in the community. But in Bacoor, young people have also mastered the skills of Pasyon singing.

Alden Lance Rafael, 25, started singing the Pasyon when he was only 15 years old. He was introduced to it by his grandmother, and his friends also encouraged him to sing the Pasyon.

“Ito ay isang pasasalamat sa Panginoon dahil sa mga biyaya po na ating natatanggap, siyempre sa aming pamilya din po. Sa totoo lang, noong nakaraang taon po, kami ang nag-host ng sa aming barangay and 'yun po bilang pasasalamat sa biyaya at siyempre sa magandang samahan ng aming magkakaibigan,“ he said.

To continue the tradition, Rafael and his friends are taking the lead in inviting families in their community to hold the Pabasa.

“Sa ngayon po ay kami na po ang nagiimbita sa kanila o nagi-initiate na gawin itong pabasa na ito at nakakatuwa po dahil kahit papano ay natutuwa din sila sa amin dahil namamana po namin itong ganitong gawain sa kabila,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, the Nuestra Señora Dela Soledad Parish in San Nicolas, Manila held the stations of the cross last Friday.

The parish's head, Father Douglas Badong, said the station of the cross is done to teach the young generation of the passion of Jesus Christ.

“Minsan kasi mas madaling maintindihan ng mga tao ang kwento 'pag nakikita nila 'yung imahen o kaya naman kahit papano naipaparanas natin na kasi ito talaga ang nangyari noong panahon ni Kristo," he said.

One of the devotees who regularly join the station of the cross is Lenlen Pajarito, who wants to continue the tradition with her family.

“Kasi nakasanayan na po ang pamamanata, yearly namamanata na po kami parang yearly na po siya ginagawa nagstop lang po siya noong pandemic,” she said.

Father Vladimir Echalas, who heads the Research Department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said, the Pasyon help awaken the faith of people in far-flung villages or those who have difficulty going to church.

“Ang Pasyon, ito ang bumuhay ng ating pananampalataya lalong-lalo na doon sa mga liblib na lugar na hindi na mapupuntahan ng mga pari. Ito 'yung humubog at bumuo ng ating pananaw kasi buong buhay ito ni Hesus na hindi lang isinasalaysay, kinakanta pa, kaya napakahalaga nito sa atin,“ he said.

Father Echalas is optimistic that deeply rooted traditions will remain relevant to the Filipino faithful, even as he appealed to the public, especially to the youth, to whole-heartedly embrace these traditions.

“Ang pagbasa o pagkanta ng Pasyon ay hindi lang pakain at hindi lang 'yung ginagawa na pagkanta kundi sana muling mabuhay ang ispiritwalidad,” he added.

The CBCP also hopes that despite the decline in the observance of these traditions in the last two years due to the pandemic, the Catholic faithful will continue to celebrate these traditions this year and in the years to come.