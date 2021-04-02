Joanna Ampil to star in UK production of 'South Pacific' musical

MANILA -- Theater veteran Joanna Ampil is set to star in a United Kingdom production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific" this year.

"South Pacific" will reopen Chichester Festival Theatre, one of the UK's flagship theaters. It will run from July 5 to September 4.

Ampil, who was seen recently in "Ang Larawan" and "Cats," will play the role of Bloody Mary in the musical.

"See you soon!" she said in a post on her verified Facebook page on Thursday as she shared an article about "South Pacific."

"South Pacific" is known for songs such as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair."

At the helm of the upcoming UK production is director Daniel Evans, with other cast members including Gina Beck (Nellie Forbush), Julian Ovenden (Emile de Becque), Keir Charles (Luther Billis), and Rob Houchen (Joe Cable).

