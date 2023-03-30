Disney Cruise Line coming to Southeast Asia

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro (left) and Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan pose with the Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse mascots as they announce the arrival of Disney Cruise Line in Southeast Asia. Handout/Disney Cruise Line

For the first time, the Disney Cruise Line is coming to Southeast Asia.

It has partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to homeport a new ship exclusively in the city-state for at least five years starting in 2025.

The announcement was made in a hybrid event in Singapore on Wednesday.

"This is a very exciting year for The Walt Disney Company -- 2023 marks our 100th anniversary," said Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro. "As part of this, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world."

STB chief executive Keith Tan, for his part, sees the partnership as "an important milestone" as it shows Disney Cruise Line's "strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia."

"The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come," he said.

The new vessel is seen to attract millions of local and foreign cruise passengers over the five-year period.

This includes those who will arrive in Singapore by air from neighboring countries such as the Philippines.

LARGEST SHIP

The still-unnamed ship will be the largest in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, according to Singapore's minister for transport and minister-in-charge of trade relations S. Iswaran, who was also present at the launch.

"It is the largest cruise ship that we in Singapore will welcome to our shores. By all accounts, this is a major milestone in the evolution of our cruise industry," he said.

The 208,000-gross-ton vessel is projected to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available. It will have an estimated passenger capacity of 6,000 and around 2,300 crew members.

An artist's rendering of the new Disney cruise ship to homeport in Singapore. Handout/Disney Cruise Line

Construction is expected to be completed at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany under the management of Meyer Werft, the same company that built three other Disney Cruise Line ships.

Guests can expect unique Disney experiences on board such as Broadway-style shows, character interactions, themed restaurants, kid clubs, and spas, among others.

Disney Cruise Line currently has a fleet of five ships named Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish. These sail to destinations such as the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand.

Three more vessels are set to be unveiled, and the ship to be homeported in Singapore will be the seventh to launch.