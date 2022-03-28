Winners of first Hiyas ng Pilipinas pageant named

Photo from Hiyas ng Pilipinas Facebook page

Six candidates were proclaimed winners of the first-ever Hiyas ng Pilipinas pageant held in Cebu over the weekend.

Dean Dianne Balogal bagged the top crown of Hiyas ng Pilipinas Tourism World 2022. She will represent the country in the Miss Tourism World pageant this year.

Tacloban City's Azriel Coloma was proclaimed Hiyas ng Pilipinas Elite World 2022, while Phoebe Godinez of Lapu Lapu City won the Hiyas ng Pilipinas Tourism Queen International 2022 title. They are set to compete in the Miss Elite and Miss Tourism Queen International pageants, respectively.

Completing the first batch of queens are first runner-up Evangeline Fuentes of Pangasinan and second runner-up Guizzelle De Leon of Quezon province.

The winners of the Hiyas ng Pilipinas pageant were selected by a panel of judges that included Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Miss Supranational 2018 Top 10 Jehza Huelar, Miss International Queen Philippines 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena, and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Franki Russell, among others.