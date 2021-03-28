Why new Miss Grand International declared: “Philippines mahal kita!'

MANILA - It takes a village to make a beauty queen.

That adage rang true again with the triumph of Philippine-trained Miss United States Evelyn Abena Akuaba Appiah, who won the Miss Grand International crown on Saturday in Thailand.

Unknown to many, Appiah was supported by many Filipinos in her colorful pageant journey.

Notably, at the Miss Grand International, she proudly wore various Filipino-created wardrobes including the much talked about “Black Lives Matter” inspired national costume made by Los Baños, Laguna-based designer Dr. Mark Lixcel Lantican and his creative team.

Through the years, the seasoned beauty pageant contestant has acknowledged the love and support of Filipinos. After she was named Miss Grand USA in July 2020, she paid tribute to the Philippines.

“Mahal kita! Do not think I will ever forget you, I am Aeta and forever will be," she said in her Instagram post.

On Sunday shortly after her coronation, Appiah reiterated her gratitude to the Philippines and her mentors Rodgil Flores and his team at Kagandahang Flores beauty camp.

With the strong endorsement of Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2014 MJ Lastimosa, her batchmate in Miss Universe 2014, Flores first took Appiah in his wings in 2019 when she joined the Miss Earth pageant as representative of her mother country, Ghana.

Flores, who trained Miss Grand International Samantha Bernardo since 2016, was also Lastimosa’s mentor.

Flores recalled it was a financially difficult time for Appiah but he and other Filipino friends rallied behind her, training her on the ramp, providing her swimwear and wardrobe, and teaching her Tagalog catch phrases for the pageant that continue to trend today like her unforgettable “Ang batang malakas kumain ay laging may Ghana," and her environmental motto in water conservation “Gumamit ng tabo at palang-Ghana!”

Appiah also took a liking for kwek-kwek.

She eventually emerged as one of the favorites of Miss Earth where she scored several special awards as well as a slot in the top 20 finalists.

The ramp model and musician, who has dual citizenship in the US and Ghana, continued her correspondence with Flores who trained her online on such aspects as hair and make-up for Miss Grand International.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2015 Janicel Lubina, another Flores discovery, also gave Appiah pointers in executing the pasarela.

As in the Philippines, Appiah’s use of the language of the pageant’s host country in Thailand upped her chances in winning the crown. Only this time, Flores counseled Appiah to use the Thai language in a respectful manner in contrast to the wacky use of Tagalog in 2019.

Lantican is gratified of his role in shaping the new Miss Grand International queen.

“I started dressing her since Miss Earth Ghana for her Philippine Terno which she bagged gold. Aside from the Black Lives Matter USA national costume, she also wore our creations at Miss Supranational, Miss Grand USA and the rest of her dinner and day to day outfits at Miss Grand International," he told ABS-CBN News.

“Trima Couture and painter Jun Alcachupas also worked with me and my vest alternative shop in Los Baños. Adam Rico also provided the accessories provider for Miss USA and Sam Bernardo,” Lantican added.

Flores is also honored to have mentored Bernardo and Appiah who he stressed are both rightful winners of the crown.

“I am just proud that Abena also considers herself a Filipino,” he said, referring to her 2019 Instagram post, which still rings true to this day.

“Maraming salamat Philippines, mahal kita at sambahin kita. Tinanggap mo lahat ako at pinayagan akong tamasahin ang iyong magandang kultura. Ako ay Filipino sa pamamagitan ng puso, mahal na mahal kita, pinagdarasal ko na mapasaya kitang lahat,” wrote Appiah in a past post.