Café staff is successful fan after interaction with WayV

Jeunne 'Jae' Rigayen was in tears after being able to briefly interact with the members of Chinese pop band WayV, whom she is a fan of. Screenshot from Rigayen's video

Jeunne "Jae" Rigayen had no other plans but to go to work at a café in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday. Little did she know that on the same day, she would be fortunate enough to meet the members of Chinese pop band WayV, of which she is a fan of.

Rigayen, 28, shared on Twitter a video of herself crying while at work until WayV member Ten entered the café, prompting her to regain composure to take and prepare the idol's order. The interaction, which happened Sunday morning, was filmed by Rigayen's boss.

In an interview, Rigayen bared that she already had a quick interaction with WayV just minutes before the one with Ten, which explains why she was in tears during the early part of her viral clip.

While serving food to customers outside of the café, Rigayen saw the WayV members — accompanied by bodyguards and a camera crew — passing by and called their names to get their attention. The idols responded by smiling and waving back at her.

"Akala ko 'yon na 'yong interaction na makukuha ko," Rigayen told ABS-CBN News.

(I thought that was the only interaction that I'll get.)

Rigayen rushed inside her workplace and shed tears over the interaction with her favorite stars until Ten suddenly entered the establishment to order coffee, the fan recounted.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of Jeunne Rigayen

"Tapos doon na ako parang naiyak talaga kaso siyempre kailangan ko maging professional at i-take ang order at gumawa ng kape," said Rigayen, who became a fan of WayV last year.

(When Ten entered, I felt like I was going to really cry. But of course, I had to be professional to take his order and prepare his coffee.)

"Sobrang overwhelmed po talaga ako. An idol nasa harapan ko, nagte-take ako ng order," she said about getting up close and personal with the singer.

(I was really overwhelmed. There's an idol in front of me and I'm taking his order.)

Rigayen posted the clip of the interaction hours later, taking into consideration WayV's safety. "[Para] 'di sila dumugin," she said.

(So they would not be mobbed.)

Five of the seven WayV members — Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang — were in the country for the group's first solo fan meet, held Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Rigayen said she was not supposed to attend the event, but a friend called her up later in the day and offered her a ticket, prompting her to clock out of work early to see WayV again.

Debuting in 2019, WayV is the China-based team of the K-pop boy band NCT. Among the group's singles are "Love Talk," "Turn Back Time," and "Kick Back."

In December, the group released its fourth extended play "Phantom," fronted by the lead single of the same title.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO