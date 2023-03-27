Ash Ketchum and Pikachu has officially ended their journey as the lead stars of "Pokemon" last March 25, 2023. Screenshot from Pokemon's Instagram account.

The beloved characters Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have officially ended their journey as the lead stars of the "Pokemon" series.

This after Ketchum was finally hailed as a Pokemon world champion last year after the 25-year-stint of the show.

In their social media accounts, Pokemon posted a clip of Ketchum and Pikachu leaving town symbolizing the end of their journey.

They will be replaced by Liko, Roy, Friede, and Captain Pikachu in the new series titled "Pokemon: Horizons."

It was never a straight road for Ketchum to become a world champion. In 1999, he placed in the Top 16 during his first attempt at the Kanto region.

His training was not enough and he only made it to the Top 8 in 2002 in the Joltho region and maintained the same spot in the Hoenn region in 2005.

Ketchum was determined in the Sinnoh region in 2010 and made it to the Top 4, but he relapsed and only returned to the Top 8 during his stint in the Unova region in 2013.

He was so close to winning in the Kalos region when his Greninja lost in the finals in 2016, but won as the regional champion in the Alola region in 2019.

Pokemon recently released the Paldea region with the Scarlet and Violet game on Nintendo Switch.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: