Samantha Bernardo joins Miss Grand International Top 10

Screengrab from GrandTV on YouTube

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo is still in the running for the Miss Grand International crown as she enters the pageant's Top 10.

The Filipina beauty queen joins representatives from Malaysia, Czech Republic, Puerto Rico, United States, Guatemala, Thailand, Argentina, Brazil, and Indonesia.

A fan favorite in Miss Grand International, Bernardo consistently got high votes in pre-pageant competitions such as swimsuit and national costume.

She was handpicked by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to represent the country in Miss Grand International after reigning titleholder Aya Abesamis was unable to compete due to age restrictions.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title.

