Samantha Bernardo is Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up

Screengrab from GrandTV's YouTube page

MANILA -- The Miss Grand International crown remains elusive for the Philippines as Samantha Bernardo finished as a runner-up in the pageant on Saturday.

The Filipina beauty queen was named first runner-up, with United States winning the title.

The rest of the runners-up came from Guatemala, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Bernardo now joins the likes of Elizabeth Clenci and Nicole Cordoves, who finished second-runner up in 2017 and first runner-up in 2016, respectively, in Miss Grand International.

A fan favorite in Miss Grand International, Bernardo consistently got high votes in pre-pageant competitions such as swimsuit and national costume.

She was handpicked by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to represent the country in Miss Grand International after reigning titleholder Abesamis was unable to compete due to age restrictions.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International title.

