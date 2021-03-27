Samantha Bernardo enters Miss Grand International Top 20

Screengrab from GrandTV's YouTube page

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Samantha Bernardo is one step closer to winning the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown as she made it to the pageant's Top 20 on Saturday.

The Filipina beauty queen joins representatives from Cambodia, Guatemala, Mexico, Thailand, Peru, Japan, El Salvador, Panama, Vietnam, United States, Dominican Republic, Czech Republic, Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Myanmar, Argentina, Brazil, England, and Kenya.

A fan favorite in Miss Grand International, Bernardo consistently got high votes in pre-pageant competitions such as swimsuit and national costume.

She was handpicked by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to represent the country in Miss Grand International after reigning titleholder Abesamis was unable to compete due to age restrictions.

