LOOK: A tour of Kim Chiu's home office studio

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Kim Chiu has converted her third-floor closet into a home office studio so she has a dedicated space to work and create content.

The actress tapped Cebu-based interior designer Janet Lee to execute her concept, which she described as "gold na parang may pagka-rose pink."

"Kasi now marami nang Zoom meetings at marami na ring content na ginagawa sa bahay," she said in her latest vlog. "So I decided na 'yung closet ko... ginawa ko na siyang home office studio."

The entrance of Chiu's home office studio has two frames with images of her magazine covers through the years, as well as her lights and tripods.

A large peony artwork greets visitors in what the actress referred to as the "floral area," which also includes vases of more flowers and her collection of scents.

Screengrab from YouTube

Just beside the "floral area" is a sofa, and a cloud chair where Chiu can relax while editing her content. Mounted on the wall is a frame TV, which doubles as art.

"It's so comfy, para siyang tuwalya," she said of the cloud chair.

Screengrab from YouTube

Of course, Chiu's home office studio has its own work area, which includes a desk, dried plants, and a glass weekly planner board.

Also seen here are different kinds of pens and markers, as well as her laptop.

Screengrab from YouTube

Chiu doesn't have to go down to grab a bite in case she gets hungry while working, as the actress has a refrigerator and snack area in her home office studio.

She also has an artwork of her and her "It's Showtime" family in her nook, saying it was made by singer Jed Madela.

Screengrab from YouTube

Watch Chiu's home office studio tour here.