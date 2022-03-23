MANILA -- The 51-100 bracket of Asia's Best Restaurants list has been released, and three establishments from the Philippines made the cut.

Leading the pack at 69th place is Gallery by Chele, a restaurant by chefs Chele Gonzalez and Carlos Villaflor in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. It specializes in modern cuisine with Spanish-European and Southeast Asian influences.

At No. 74 is Antonio's, a fine dining restaurant in Tagaytay City by chef Tonyboy Escalante.

The third entry from the Philippines is chef Jordy Navarra's Toyo Eatery, at 94th place. The restaurant is known for its tasting menus of modern Filipino fare.

The Top 50 Asia's Best Restaurants list is set to be released in a virtual event on March 29.

Check out the rest of the establishments that made it to the 50-100 bracket here.