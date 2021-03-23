Carla Guevara-Laforteza ventures into talent management

Actress Carla Guevara-Laforteza

MANILA -- In the midst of the pandemic, Filipino artists have found a way to survive and continue to share their talent to the world.



Theater actress Carla Guevara-Laforteza, who appeared in various musicals like "Miss Saigon" in London, as well as "Saturday Night Fever," "Avenue Q," and "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in Singapore and Malaysia, is very active as a singer, performer, and even as a cook on both Facebook and KUMU where she, along with other artists have found a platform to reach an international live audience while earning on the side.



Guevara-Laforteza also appears on TV and in film both here and abroad, and was most recently featured in the HBO series "Foodlore."

Professionally managed by Star Magic, Guevara-Laforteza recently ventured into talent management as she is very proud to announce that two of her wards, David Ezra and Giob Rodriguez are flying to Hong Kong this April to open a new show for Hong Kong Disneyland, giving the two men a great opportunity to open and star in in the theme park’s newest show.



Thousands of hopefuls auditioned last October 2020 on Zoom and Guevara-Laforteza is just over the moon that Ezra and Rodriguez were among the five chosen to do the show.

Ezra is a multi-awarded, leading man in Philippine theater while being a sought-after vocalist for concerts and corporate events. This singer, actor, host, and musician, who is the son of music veteran Dulce, graduated with a degree in Music, majoring in Music Education at the University of Santo Tomas.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, is a vocalist at the GrandBar of Resorts World Manila, and starred in "Ang Huling El Bimbo" with Ezra and Guevara-Laforteza, as well as "Song Of Solomon."

“I’m so grateful that they are given this opportunity to work for such a huge international company as Disney cast members! I am very proud of my boys and wish them all the best," Guevara-Laforteza said.