'None of these helped me pull through': Why Iza Calzado is no longer buying shoes during pandemic

MANILA -- Iza Calzado ended up doing an on-the-spot shoe closet tour in a recent Kapamilya Chat livestream.

The actress made an appearance on Friday shortly before the finale of her series, "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin Finale," on ABS-CBN.

During the Kapamilya Chat, Calzado said she began collecting shoes when she moved to ABS-CBN, as she noted that celebrities' outfits and footwear are often discussed in talk shows and other programs.

The pandemic, however, has made Calzado realize that she no longer needs another pair.

The veteran actress survived COVID-19 last year, and has been working hard to get back in shape as part of her road back to full health.

"At this point in my life, I'm not really buying shoes at the moment anymore... What I've come to realize because of the pandemic is that... All of these are beautiful, right? But you know what, when I was in the hospital, none of these things helped me pull through when I needed it most," she said.

"These are all material things and they're great. But what I think we should be really investing in are experiences, properties perhaps, things that appreciate in value. And most importantly, invest in relationships," she added.

