YouTube sensation MrBeast's burger chain coming to PH

Some of the offerings at MrBeast Burger. Facebook/MrBeast Burger PH



MANILA -- The burger chain of American YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, more popularly known as MrBeast, will be available in the Philippines starting Wednesday, March 22.

MrBeast Burger, which started out as a pop-up in the United States, is a virtual restaurant chain that serves smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries.

Last September, it opened a physical restaurant in New Jersey.

MrBeast Burger's operation in the country will be under JustKitchen Philippines, a virtual kitchen operator founded by food service industry professionals.

Its menu offerings will be made available to order on GrabFood for delivery and pickup.

For the March 22 launch, MrBeast Burger will offer free burgers and fries, as well as buy one, get one deals for customers, with more details available on its social media pages.