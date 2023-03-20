Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel set to visit PH

R'Bonney Gabriel is set to visit the Philippines this year.
The reigning Miss Universe made the announcement during a guest appearance on the TV show "Houston Life" over the weekend.
"I will be visiting the Philippines soon in May. We're going to have a huge event there as Miss Universe so I'm really excited," she said.
"So for all the Filipinos tuning in, I cannot wait to meet you," she added.
Gabriel was born to a Filipino father and American mother. She is the first Filipino-American to win Miss Texas, Miss USA, and Miss Universe.
The beauty queen and fashion designer said she is honored that she is a source of inspiration for many Filipinos.
"I grew up going to the Philippines just as a child and just going on vacation there. And to be some sort of inspiration to the people in the Philippines now is amazing," she said.
