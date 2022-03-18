On World Sleep Day, here are some quick sleep tips

March 18 is World Sleep Day, an unofficial holiday created to raise awareness about healthy sleeping habits, the benefits of sleep, and the prevention of sleeping disorders.

Sleep benefits both your mental and physical health, and helps you think more clearly, have quicker reflexes, and focus better, according to the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Because of this, it is important to have enough and healthy sleep, as the loss of sleep may result to less productivity at work and mood swings.

It also pays to be conscious of daytime behaviors, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), as these habits can have a “major impact on your sleep.”

If you have trouble sleeping, the AASM recommends these quick sleep tips for you to develop healthy sleeping habits.

Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Get up at the same time every day, even on weekends or during vacations.

Set a bedtime that is early enough for you to get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

Don’t go to bed unless you are sleepy.

If you don’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed. Go do a quiet activity without a lot of light exposure. It is especially important to not get on electronics.

Establish a relaxing bedtime routine.

Use your bed only for sleep and sex.

Make your bedroom quiet and relaxing. Keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature.

Limit exposure to bright light in the evenings.

Turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

Don’t eat a large meal before bedtime. If you are hungry at night, eat a light, healthy snack.

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.

Avoid consuming caffeine in the afternoon or evening.

Avoid consuming alcohol and reduce your fluid intake before bedtime.

RELATED VIDEO: