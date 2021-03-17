Fast and feast: 8 ready-to-cook options for the Lenten season

It’s Lenten season once again. A time to ponder our humanity and morality — ‘tis the season of fasting!

Whether you’re doing it only every Friday or for the whole season, meatless days are here again. That is, until Lent culminates in Easter, when families can celebrate with a feast!

If you’re like many homebound foodies looking for a quick and delicious seafood dish for fast day, or if you’re planning to eventually feast with a hearty steak meal, here are some ready-to-cook options from Pacific West and Snake River Farms.

FAST

1. Lemon Pepper Squid – An easy meal during a fast day, Pacific West’s Lemon Pepper Squid had breading that was light and crispy. Fried in a pan or in an air fryer, the squid was soft and delicately flavored with lemon and pepper. But if you’re looking for something with less batter and crispier, look to Pacific West’s Dusted Baby Squid option.

2. Fish Tempura Fillets – The easiest way to make fish and chips at home! Using Alaska pollock, this product is ready to cook frozen and if cooked right (air fryer/baked/deep fried) produces such a crispy crust! (PSA: Chips are also part of AFC’s line and they also offer a Fish and Chips bundle on their website.)

3. Cheezy Fish Fillets – Kids getting picky during fast days? Serve them up some cheezy fish fillets! Sustainably caught fish is coated with cheese before the breadcrumb crust. Cut the fillet open and you see oozing cheese that the kids (and the kids at heart) will surely love.

4. Popcorn Prawn – This author is a big fan of camaron rebusado. This popcorn shrimp is now my lifelong hack.

FEAST

1. Wagyu Cubes - What’s not to love about Wagyu already portioned into bite-sized pieces? The pioneers of American Wagyu have long been the meat of choice for meat connoisseurs in the Philippines. These gold grade cubes are a feast — pan-roasted (or grilled) topped with some butter and sprinkled with gourmet salt and a healthy amount of pepper.

6. Wagyu Patties – Promising restaurant grade Wagyu burgers, SRF doesn’t disappoint as cooking these gigantic patties made this author feel like she was eating in a top tier burger place -- at home. Have it in a burger with fix ins or do it burger steak style, the patties come in 5 pieces per pack, perfect for a family or a very hungry couple.

7. Steaks – Combining the wagyu with cattle, Snake River Farms created their own breed of cattle that’s full-flavored and beautifully marbled. With different marbling levels available, start off with the black grade striploin but to truly feast, turn to the gold grade meats! For something extra special, SRF also offers dry-aged steaks for restaurant-grade quality steak dining at home.

8. Wagyu Beef – For steak connoisseurs wanting the original Wagyu flavor and trademark marbling, Snake River Farms offers cuts of gold grade Wagyu striploin, tenderloin, and rib-eye, among others.

For more fast day recipes, check out chef Anton Amoncio of the Asian Food Network as he demonstrates recipes using Pacific West products on March 17 at 2 p.m. on AFC Philippines’ Facebook page.