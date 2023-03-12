Jordan princess weds Greek-origin financier

A handout picture released by Jordanian Royal Palace shows Princess Iman, the daughter of King Abdullah II of Jordan, with her fiance Jameel Alexander Thermiotis during their engagement ceremony in Amman on July 5, 2022. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the engagement of the princess to Thermiotis who was born in 1994 in Venezuela to a family of Greek origin and currently works in the field of finance in New York. Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP

AMMAN, Jordan - The daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday wed a financier of Greek origin at a ceremony at the royal palace west of the capital Amman.

State television broadcast the ceremony that saw Princess Iman tie the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in the presence of the king, queen and other members of the royal family, as well as the groom's family.

Born in 1996, Princess Iman is King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter. She graduated from Georgetown University in Washington.

Thermiotis was born in 1994 in Venezuela to a family of Greek origin and works as a financier in New York.

The Jordanian royal court had announced their engagement in July.

kt/jsa/ami

© Agence France-Presse