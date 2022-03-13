The Food Exchange at Novotel Manila Araneta City. Jeeves de Veyra

CUBAO, Quezon City -- The Food Exchange Manila at Novotel Manila Araneta City starts off its Cultural Plates Sunday buffet with the Italian-themed Ode to Nonna.

Novotel had to close all of its F&B outlets during the lockdowns but successfully reinvented itself with its Take Me Out delivery brand. Now as restrictions are loosening up, the Cultural Plates buffet is what Novotel food and beverage director Matt Salcedo calls the final phase of reopening the hotel’s different bars and restaurants.

Executive chef Massimiliano Pauletto bids guests buono appetito. Jeeves de Veyra

For the first one, the restaurant features heirloom dishes that Novotel executive chef Massimiliano Pauletto’s 97-year-old grandmother Esterina used to cook back when he was growing up back in Italy.

While there is the usual pizza and pasta in the buffet, we encourage hunting down the special rustic Milanese dishes that are rarely seen anywhere else.

For example, Chef Massi’s Bollito Misto may look like the Italian version of nilagang baka. But to call it that won’t do it justice. The kitchen prepares three different broths made of ox tongue, shank and brisket that’s simmering hot on the buffet counter.

Do try out the Bollito Misto station. Jeeves de Veyra

Make sure you get a bowl and get some of that rich broth. While oozing with flavors already, topping this with a spoonful of salsa rosso or salsa verde levels up this seemingly simple soup dish into a unique Mediterranean delicacy.

Check out the other stations as well. Have some carpaccio with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and some burrata as appetizers.

Appetizers include carpaccio. Jeeves de Veyra

The pasta station has soft and buttery gnocchi done right topped with tomato sauce.

Gnocchi at the pasta station. Jeeves de Veyra

Another must try is Green Pea Risotto with Crab made much creamier and richer as it’s prepared inside a giant cheese wheel.

Crab Risotto. Jeeves de Veyra

On the chafing pans is the Polpa a La Luciana, nicely tender octopus with broccoli, bell peppers and tomatoes braised in red wine.

Polpa a La Luciana. Jeeves de Veyra

Do not miss the Food Exchange’s own version of the cheese room. You can stroll in and assemble your own cheese and charcuterie plate to go with the other dishes in the buffet.

The new cheese room at Food Exchange. Jeeves de Veyra

For dessert, have some of Novotel’s famous gelato to pair with Italian classics like the Torta Caprese, the Strawberry Crostata, and Bombolinis.

Some of the desserts at the buffet. Jeeves de Veyra

Besides Ode to Nonna, there are three other Cultural Plate themed Sunday buffets on rotation. Fisherman’s Catch highlights responsibly sourced seafood like mussels, oysters, clams and prawns that can freshly grilled or baked with the fresh sauces; K(kalye) – POP! with a variety of staple street dishes from Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hanoi; and Mumbai Express for a blend of classic Indian cooking and modern Indian fare including roasted lamb leg and seafood curry.

Each Cultural Plate buffet will feature mostly dishes and live cooking stations that adhere to the theme, although a taste of the other themes can be found at The Food Exchange's permanent stations.

The Cultural Plates Sunday Buffet at the Food Exchange is priced at P2,488 nett per person.