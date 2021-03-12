Taguig student publication named best designed campus paper

Taguig City's The Pole, the official student-community publication of Western Bicutan National High School, recently took the top plum in the second Best Designed Campus Paper of the Philippines (BDCP) Awards at a virtual awarding ceremony.

Aside from dominating the field with 196 competitors from grade school to college level, The Pole also took minor awards including the best community-based story, best editorial page design, and the medallion for visual and creative excellence.

Now on its second year, the BDCP Awards organized by the BDCP Design and Creatives PH Inc., is the only award-giving body in the country that focuses on the visual aspect of journalism and recognizes the best campus papers in the field of layout, graphics, and page design.

Meanwhile, the BDCP Awards was also graced by internationally-acclaimed educators and media men in the field of visual journalism.

Jacek Utko, world-renowned newspaper designer, was one of the speakers during the event.

Utko has been working in 25 countries as media consultant and designer in print and web. Five of the newspapers that he redesigned were named among the World’s Best Designed Newspapers, while three were recognized as European Newspaper of the Year.

“You are not artists; you are story tellers. You do the service for the readers. The most important thing is that you tell a story and make it easy to understand. You make the information easy to digest, that’s your job. Your job is not to decorate [and make] fancy elements. Just think about the content-driven design that’s the most important thing,” Utko stressed.

Mario Garcia, an adjunct faculty from Columbia University’s School of Journalism, also delivered his message to the young campus journos.

“All of you, student journalists, are fulfilling a very important role especially during this turbulent times. We are counting on the future journalists to carry on the banner of freedom of the press, of discipline, [and] journalism that is ethical. That tells stories exactly the way they are supposed to be told. You are the future,” Garcia said.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best in Typography and Font Choices

• Ang Dayo, Southville IV Elementary School (Santa Rosa City)

• Ang Sinagtala, Gusa Regional Science High School (Cagayan de Oro City)

• Atenews, Ateneo de Davao University (Davao City)

Best in Photo Editing

• Ang Pagsilang, Sumilang Elementary School (Antipolo City)

• The Thirteenth Scholars, Philippine Science High School – Caraga (Butuan City)

• The Louisian Courier (Presinto), University of St. Louis (Tuguegarao City)

Best Branding and Campus Paper Identity

• Ang Pagsilang, Sumilang Elementary School (Antipolo City)

• Ang Sinagtala, Gusa Regional Science High School (Cagayan de Oro City)

• Atenews, Ateneo de Davao University (Davao City)

Best Banner Story

• The Havensent, Student’s Haven Tutorial and Learning Center (Kawit, Cavite)

• Tinig Luzon, Sorsogon National High School (Sorsogon City)

• Atenews, Ateneo de Davao University (Davao City)

Best Investigative Story

• Tintang Mansabay, Mansabay Alto Integrated School (Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental)

• Tintang Katutubo, Sibagat National High School of Home Industries (Sibagat, Agusan del Sur)

• The Guidon (ML Special), Ateneo de Manila University (Quezon City)

Best Community-Based Story

• Ang Pithaya, Tinago Elementary School (Viga, Catanduanes)

• The Pole, Western Bicutan National High School (Taguig City)

• The Defender (Tabloid), Bataan Peninsula State University (Balanga, Bataan)

Best Editorial Cartoon

• The Ricestalk, Bukandala Elementary School (Imus City)

• The Viewpoint, Francisco Bustamante National High School (Davao City)

• The Louisian Courier (Presinto), University of St. Louis (Tuguegarao City)

Best Sports Page Design

• Usapang Natipuan, Natipuan Elementary School (Nasugbu, Batangas)

• Sarangani Tribute, Alabel National High School (Alabel, Sarangani)

• The CSU Communicator (Newsletter), Cagayan State University Andrews (Tuguegarao City)

Best Editorial Proper (Article)

• The Ricestalk, Bukandala Elementary School (Imus City)

• Ang Kalasag, Virgen Delas Flores High School (Baliwag, Bataan)

• UPLB Perspective, University of the Philippines Los Banos (Los Banos, Laguna)

Best Game/Coverage Story

• The Havensent, Student’s Haven Tutorial and Learning Center (Kawit, Cavite)

• Kampilan, Labas Senior High School (Santa Rosa City)

• Phoenix (Tabloid), Lyceum of the Philippines University Batangas (Batangas City)

Most In-Depth Feature Story

• Ascender, Dueg Resettlement Elementary School (San Clemente, Tarlac)

• Ang Tagatala, Koronadal National Comprehensive High School (Koronadal City)

• The Benildean (Clickbait), De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Manila City)

Most Inspirational Feature Story

• Ang Pagsilang, Sumilang Elementary School (Antipolo City)

• Sarangani Tribute, Alabel National High School (Alabel, Sarangani)

• The Benildean (Update), De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Manila City)

Best Editorial Page Design

• Ang Pagsilang, Sumilang Elementary School (Antipolo City)

• The Pole, Western Bicutan National High School (Taguig City)

• Scientia, Bicol University-College of Science (Legazpi City)

Best Nameplate Design

• Ang Pithaya, Tinago Elementary School (Viga, Catanduanes)

• The Shoreline, Magnaga Nationa High School (Pantukan, Davao de Oro)

• The Central Echo, Central Philippine University (Iloilo City)

Best Front Page Design

• The Ricestalk, Bukandala Elementary School (Imus City)

• The Shoreline, Magnaga Nationa High School (Pantukan, Davao de Oro)

• The Benildean (Clickbait), De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Manila City)

Best School Paper Color Schemes

• Kaleidoscope, Bislig City Division SPED Center (Bislig City)

• The Synchronizer, Catanduanes National High School (Virac, Catanduanes)

• The Benildean (Update), De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Manila City)

Best InfoGraphic Design

• The Pillar, Santa Rosa Elementary School – Central 2 (Santa Rosa City)

• Adventure, General Santos Hope Christian School (General Santos City)

• Scientia, Bicol University-College of Science (Legazpi City)

Best Features Spread Design

• Panulat ni Juan, Placido Del Mundo Elementary School (Quezon City)

• Silica, Roxas National Comprehensive High School (Roxas, Palawan)

• The Benildean (Update), De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Manila City)

P-POLLS CHOICE

• Ang Fiat, University of Perpetual Help System – Jonelta (Binan City)

MOST CHILD-FRIENDLY DESIGN

• Markado, Culion Elementary School (Culion, Palawan)

• Ang Villarican, Nieves Villarica National High School (Island Garden City of Samal)

• Scientia, Bicol University-College of Science (Legazpi City)

BEST IN NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY

• Usapang Natipuan, Natipuan Elementary School (Nasugbu, Batangas)

• Ang Hudyat, Signal Village National High School (Taguig City)

• The Luzonian (Tabloid), Manuel S. Enverga University (Lucena City)

BEST SCITECH / INNOVATION STORY

• The Lasallette, La Salle University Integrated School (Ozamiz City)

• Agsikap, Calamba City Senior High School (Calamba City)

• Phoenix (Newsletter), Lyceum of the Philippines Batangas (Batangas City)

BEST ENVIRONMENT STORY

• Markado, Culion Elementary School (Culion, Palawan)

• Ang Villarican, Nieves Villarica National High School (Island Garden City of Samal)

• Ang Lalik, Batangas State University MAIN (Batangas City)

MINIMALIST CAMPUS PAPER DESIGN

• The Ricestalk, Bukandala Elementary School (Imus City)

• The Velocity, Quezon Science High School (Lucena City)

• The Central Echo (Tabloid), Central Philippine University (Iloilo City)

MODERN MODULAR DESIGN

• The Havensent, Student’s Haven Tutorial and Learning Center (Kawit, Cavite)

• The Hillcrest, Jacinto P. Elpa National High School (Tandag City)

• The Central Echo (Magazine), Central Philippine University (Iloilo City)

CLASSIC NEWSPAPER DESIGN

• Ang Pithaya, Tinago Elementary School (Viga, Catanduanes)

• The Republic, Marcelo H. Del Pilar National High School (Malolos City)

• Atenews, Ateneo de Davao University (Davao City)

CAMPUS PAPER DESIGN INNOVATION

• Usapang Natipuan, Natipuan Elementary School (Nasugbu, Batangas)

• Comehi Traces, Porfirio G. Comia Memorial NHS (Naujan, Oriental Mindoro)

• The Guidon (Martial Law Issue), Ateneo de Manila University (Quezon City)

STUDENTS’ CHOICE

• The Lasallette, La Salle University Integrated School (Ozamiz City)

• Ang Baybay Dagat, Pangasinan Nationa High School (Lingayen, Pangsinan)

• The Guidon, Ateneo de Manila University (Quezon City)

TEACHERS’ CHOICE

• Olympus, Labas Elementary School (Santa Rosa City)

• Ang Dalampasigan, Balayan Nationa High School (Balayan, Batangas)

• UPLB Perspective, University of the Philippines Los Banos (Los Banos, Laguna)

SPECIAL CITATION

• Usapang Natipuan, Natipuan Elementary School (Nasugbu, Batangas)

• The Havensent, Student’s Haven Tutorial and Learning Center (Kawit, Cavite)

• Ang Baybay Dagat, Pangasinan National High School (Lingayen, Pangasinan)

• The Thirteenth Scholars, Philippine Science High School – Caraga (Butuan City)

• The Luzonian, Manuel S. Enverga University (Lucena City)

• The CSU Promethean (Silakbo), Cagayan State University - Carig (Tuguegarao City)

RECIPIENTS OF MEDALLION OF VISUAL AND CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

• UPLB Perspective, University of the Philippines Los Banos (Los Banos, Laguna)

• Atenews, Ateneo de Davao University (Davao City)

• The Guidon, Ateneo de Manila University (Quezon City)

• The Equalizer, Jose Rizal Memorial State University (Dapitan City)

• Scientia, Bicol University – College of Science (Legazpi City)

• Sinagtala, Taguig City Science High School (Taguig City)

• Dalampasigan, Magnaga National High School (Pantukan, Davao de Oro)

• Silica, Roxal National Comprehensive High School (Roxas, Palawan)

• Nudo Veritas, Gusa Regional Science High School (Cagayan de Oro City)

• Adventure, General Santos Hope Christian School (General Santos City)

• The Pole, Western Bicutan National High School (Taguig City)

• The Benildean, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Manila City)

• Comehi Traces - Porfirio G. Comia Memorial NHS (Naujan, Oriental Mindoro)