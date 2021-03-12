Documentary series 'Dayaw' enters 10th season with stories of Filipino culture bearers

Legendary weaver Bai Yabing Masalon Dulo mentored young women in South Cotabato before she passed away. Handout

MANILA -- The award-winning documentary series "Dayaw" is entering its 10th season this month with stories about Filipino culture bearers.

Hosted by Loren Legarda, "Dayaw" will air on the ABS-CBN News Channel and the ANC Facebook page at 8:30 p.m. every Thursday starting March 18.

With the theme "Salinlahi: Legacies for a Changed World," the 10th season will feature stories of Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA) awardees, as well as the students and protégés they are mentoring to carry indigenous Filipino traditions into the new world.

Legarda said the series will give a realistic view of the challenges faced by the Philippines' National Living Treasures.

"Our very first season aired in 2015 talked about the natural elements that shaped traditional life. This 10th season talks about current, very real problems that affect the lives of our indigenous people," she said in a statement.

"The GAMABA awardees face the same problems all Filipinos face -- poverty, lack of economic prospects, growing old, and being gradually displaced. Yet, they continue to create and teach," she added.

Shot before the pandemic, the six new episodes of "Dayaw" will take viewers all over the Philippines to showcase indigenous traditions.

The first episode features Alonzo Saclag, who passes on the way of the "baglan" (warrior-headhunter of the Kalinga) through the dances and chants he teaches to young Kalinga men and women.

Episode 2 is about Teofilo Garcia of Abra, who has devoted his life to making the "tabungaw," a beautiful and functional hat that is a product of combining agriculture and ecology.

The third episode is about Eduardo Mutuc and his sons' quest to keep the legacy of "pinukpuk" alive.

In the remaining episodes, "Dayaw" will feature two legendary weavers -- the late Lang Dulay, the T'boli dreamweaver known for her 100 patterns and designs; and Bai Yabing Masalon Dulo, who mentored young women in South Cotabato before she passed away.

It will also listen to the voices of the young artisans, craftsmen, and technical workers of Escuela Taller, a training center for vocational skills for the poor, out-of-school youth.

"Dayaw" is a production of ANC and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The show was conceptualized by then senator Legarda, NCCA's Dangal ng Haraya Patron of Arts and Culture awardee.

