MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local shopping scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ITOOH HOMESTYLE'S SUMMER SALE

Handout

Online furniture marketplace ITOOH Homestyle is set to hold a summer sale from March 15 to 31.

Customers can expect discounts of up to 50%, free shipping, and payment installment options, among others. The brand has over 60 merchants on board, including local artisanal shops.

Some of ITOOH Homestyle's top picks include the Modena Elmwood Chair (P5,032 from P6,290), Red Bamboo Folding Round Tea Table (P23,280 from P29,100), Pinya 4-Piece Plate Set (P1,430 from P2,200), Cylia Kids Teepee Tent (P3,600 from P4,500) Carranglan Outdoor Set (P9,600 from P12,000), and Andrei Lounge Chair (P25,200 from P28,000).

ITOOH Homestyle also offers gift cards in P1,000, P3,000, P5,000, and P10,000 denominations.

LIMITED EDITION BACKPACK FROM GLOBE PLATINUM

Handout

Globe Platinum is offering its subscribers a limited-edition Mundo Convertible Backpack created by social entrepreneur and Rags2Riches president Reese Ruiz.

Handmade by local artisans in Metro Manila from upcycled woven textiles, indigenous fabrics, and locally sourced leather, the backpack also doubles as a structured shoulder bag for school or work.

It can be pre-ordered by Globe Platinum subscribers for P7,999. A World Vision school kit is donated to a child in need for every order made under Globe Platinum's #ForFutureHeroes program.

Aside from the backpack, a parka, a carry-all and cross-body bag are part of Ruiz's limited-edition Mundo Collection. Ruiz was tapped as Globe Platinum's ambassador along with visual artist Leeroy New and producer director Jay Oliva, who directed the hit Netflix series "Trese."

More details are available on Globe's website.

POWER MAC CENTER'S 'IPHONE FOR ALL' CAMPAIGN

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) has kicked off its 2022 campaign "iPhone for All," which offers installments with zero interest and no downpayment to partner banks, as well as non-credit card options like Home Credit.

Customers can take home the new iPhone 13 (128GB) at P2,187.08 per month for 24 months, valid for select credit cards until December 31, 2022. Those without a credit card may also visit select PMC or The Loop stores nationwide to inquire about Home Credit financing options.

They also have the option of trading their old phone of any brand for store credits and use it to upgrade to a new iPhone through its UpTrade program. They can visit a PMC or The Loop branch to have their device evaluated, or do it themselves at home. Full guidelines are available on the PMC website.

SHOPEE'S 3.15 CONSUMER DAY

Shopee has kicked off the 3.15 Consumer Day sale, its first big event of the year.

The e-commerce platform has been offering free shipping with no minimum spend, P1 deals, and 10% daily starting March 3, and has welcomed actress Marian Rivera as its newest brand ambassador.

Customers can enjoy the said deals until March 15. New users can avail of a 100% off voucher with P90 minimum spend at P90 max discount, as well as free welcome gifts.

ShopeePay deals include 20% cashback with partner merchants such as Potato Corner, Puregold, National Bookstore, and The Generics Pharmacy. On March 15, users can take advantage of 50% off on load across all networks, up to 100% cashback on bills payment, and a chance to win P100,000 when they send money to any bank or any Shopee account.

The Mega Brands Sale until March 15, on the other hand, features storewide discounts from brands such as Pampers, Realme, OPPO, Adidas, Unilever Beauty, and Deerma. Shopee Mall will also have hourly price drops on best-selling products.

Shopee has also been holding themed sale days, with the rest of the lineup including Kids & Babies' Day (March 11), Sports & Motors Day (March 12), Shopee Prizes Day (March 13), and Vouchers Day (March 14).

Meanwhile, a special 3.15 Women's Sale will be held on March 15 to celebrate Shopee's female sellers.

SWAROVSKI'S NEW COLLECTION

Handout

Swarovski embraces the wonder of color in a new range of products that celebrate self-adornment and home accessorizing.

Brought to life by creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the new collection launches colorful new lifestyle categories such as watches, writing instruments, phone cases, headphone accessories, and more.

All products are available in Rustan's or online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, or Zalora.com.ph.

UNIQLO'S 2ND 'POKEMON MEETS ARTISTS UT' COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is set to release the second Pokemon Meets Artists UT collection on March 21.

The first collection debuted in August last year. The new offerings will feature unique takes on Pokemon by Magma, an artist duo that has earned accolades for their distinctive scrap collages.

For the new collection, the duo has used helmets, balls, binoculars, and stationary, and other scrap materials with different textures to depict Pokemon characters such as Pikachu and Magikarp.

Kids' items take inspiration from the game screen for designs depicting Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, and other Pokemon.

These will be available in all Uniqlo stores nationwide, as well as the brand's website.