Spices is located at the ground floor of The Peninsula Manila. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Spices, The Peninsula Manila’s premiere Asian restaurant, reopens with all-new healthy vegan dishes that cater to the public’s increased awareness on healthy eating.

Dubbed Naturally Peninsula, the new entrees include the Indonesian Tempe Goreng, deep fried fermented soybean with a garlic, coriander, and sambal; Thai Pak Boong Fai Deng, wok fried water spinach, yellow beans in chili and light soy; and Indian Cauliflower Tikka Masala, roasted cauliflower with tomato, garam masala, coriander and paprika over steamed rice.

EMBED PHOTO 2 : Some of the new dishes at the Naturally Peninsula menu. Jeeves de Veyra

The hotel will be introducing Naturally Peninsula entrees in the hotel's other food and beverage outlets soon.

For those who miss the distinct Asian flavors of Spices, they’re still here and better than ever.

The bar of Spices concocts original cocktails. Jeeves de Veyra

Start with original cocktails with Asian ingredients. Of note is the Aam Pana made with rum, mango, mint and cumin. Or ask the resident sommelier for wine to pair with your lunch or dinner.

Open up your taste buds with Yam Sam-O Thai Pomelo Salad and the Vietnamese Goi Cuon.

Some of the appetizers served in Spices. Jeeves de Veyra

Spices is one of the few places where one can get Indian and Southeast Asian curries all in one menu. From the light Thai Steamed Salmon Curry and Prawn Tikka Masala all the way to the Thai Red Curry with Duck and the Nali Rogan Josh, the restaurant has curry dishes with different heat levels depending on the guests’ spice tolerance or preference.

Spices offers a variety of curries. Jeeves de Veyra

Have some of The Peninsula’s homemade ice cream for dessert to cool off the meal’s intense flavors.

Cool off with homemade ice cream. Jeeves de Veyra

Spices has opened -- and reopened -- several times these past few months. But with the country now mostly on Alert Level 1, it looks like The Peninsula Manila will be keeping its doors open.

Spices even has a re-energized al fresco area which didn’t see much use pre-pandemic as guests preferred the air-conditioned interiors. But now, with dining in wide open spaces being the norm, this is a welcome option.

The al fresco area of Spices. Jeeves de Veyra

Spices is located at the ground floor of The Peninsula Manila. It is currently open from Wednesday to Sunday. Lunch seating at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner seating from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

