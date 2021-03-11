Home  >  Life

These are the best veggie burgers in PH, according to PETA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2021 03:12 PM | Updated as of Mar 11 2021 03:13 PM

MANILA -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hopes to encourage Filipinos to eat less meat as it recognized what it considers the best veggie burgers in the country.

These 12 non-meat options are made using ingredients such as jackfruit, mushrooms, tofu, and beans. 

All brands and establishments that made the cut will receive framed certificates from PETA.

"With so many delicious and award-winning veggie burgers to choose from in restaurants across the Philippines, it’s clear that vegan eating is skyrocketing in popularity," PETA senior vice president Jason Baker said in a statement. 

Check out PETA's unranked list below:

WILD THING BACUN CHEESEBURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: Green Bar, Makati City

Ingredients: House-made seitan and jackfruit patty, "bacun" strips, onion rings, vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, chipotle mayo, toasted bun

THE GOOOD BURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: Shakey's branches nationwide

Ingredients: UnMEAT patty, vegetables, vegan dressing, lettuce bun

HEARTBURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: Greens Spot, Quezon City

Ingredients: Five types of grilled vegetables, vegan mayonnaise, side of potato wedges

LOADED PROTEIN BURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: But Better, Taguig City

Ingredients: Protein-packed non-meat burger, melted vegan cheese, mushrooms, homemade relish, trimmings

SLOPPY JOSE

Photo from PETA

Available at: Shaka, Panglao Island, Bohol

Ingredients: Bean patty, caramelized pineapple, corn, green chili, jalapeno salsa, guacamole, vegan cheese sauce

BLACK BEAN BURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: iVegan, Makati City

Ingredients: Black bean burger, cheesy vegan sauce, trimmings, side salad, roasted sweet potato

THE WOKE BURGER

Photo from Three Guys and a Grill's Facebook page

Available at: Three Guys and a Grill, Makati City and Cebu City

Ingredients: Black bean patty, vegan mayo, trimmings

MUSHROOM BURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: Cosmic, Makati City

Ingredients: Homemade mushroom patty, trimmings, sourdough bread, side of fries

VEGAN BURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: Lun-Haw Vegan Cafe, Cebu City

Ingredients; Mung beans, potato, vegan sauce, trimmings, side of air-fried fries

BAKED TOFU WALNUT BURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: Corner Tree Cafe, Makati City

Ingredients: Tofu walnut patty, vegan mayo, trimmings, side of sweet potato fries, side of greens

KING KONG BURGER

Photo from PETA

Available at: Chilla Gorilla Burgers, Davao City

Ingredients: Two vegan patties, buttered bun, mayo, cheese sauce, trimmings

VEGAN STEAK BURGER

Photo from Bec and Geri's Facebook page

Available at: Bec and Geri's, Las Piñas

Ingredients: House-made "ground steak" non-meat patty, barbecue garlic sauce, pineapple, trimmings

