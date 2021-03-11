These are the best veggie burgers in PH, according to PETA

MANILA -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hopes to encourage Filipinos to eat less meat as it recognized what it considers the best veggie burgers in the country.

These 12 non-meat options are made using ingredients such as jackfruit, mushrooms, tofu, and beans.

All brands and establishments that made the cut will receive framed certificates from PETA.

"With so many delicious and award-winning veggie burgers to choose from in restaurants across the Philippines, it’s clear that vegan eating is skyrocketing in popularity," PETA senior vice president Jason Baker said in a statement.

Check out PETA's unranked list below:

WILD THING BACUN CHEESEBURGER Photo from PETA Available at: Green Bar, Makati City Ingredients: House-made seitan and jackfruit patty, "bacun" strips, onion rings, vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, chipotle mayo, toasted bun THE GOOOD BURGER Photo from PETA Available at: Shakey's branches nationwide Ingredients: UnMEAT patty, vegetables, vegan dressing, lettuce bun HEARTBURGER Photo from PETA Available at: Greens Spot, Quezon City Ingredients: Five types of grilled vegetables, vegan mayonnaise, side of potato wedges LOADED PROTEIN BURGER Photo from PETA Available at: But Better, Taguig City Ingredients: Protein-packed non-meat burger, melted vegan cheese, mushrooms, homemade relish, trimmings SLOPPY JOSE Photo from PETA Available at: Shaka, Panglao Island, Bohol Ingredients: Bean patty, caramelized pineapple, corn, green chili, jalapeno salsa, guacamole, vegan cheese sauce BLACK BEAN BURGER Photo from PETA Available at: iVegan, Makati City Ingredients: Black bean burger, cheesy vegan sauce, trimmings, side salad, roasted sweet potato THE WOKE BURGER Photo from Three Guys and a Grill's Facebook page Available at: Three Guys and a Grill, Makati City and Cebu City Ingredients: Black bean patty, vegan mayo, trimmings MUSHROOM BURGER Photo from PETA Available at: Cosmic, Makati City Ingredients: Homemade mushroom patty, trimmings, sourdough bread, side of fries VEGAN BURGER Photo from PETA Available at: Lun-Haw Vegan Cafe, Cebu City Ingredients; Mung beans, potato, vegan sauce, trimmings, side of air-fried fries BAKED TOFU WALNUT BURGER Photo from PETA Available at: Corner Tree Cafe, Makati City Ingredients: Tofu walnut patty, vegan mayo, trimmings, side of sweet potato fries, side of greens KING KONG BURGER Photo from PETA Available at: Chilla Gorilla Burgers, Davao City Ingredients: Two vegan patties, buttered bun, mayo, cheese sauce, trimmings VEGAN STEAK BURGER Photo from Bec and Geri's Facebook page Available at: Bec and Geri's, Las Piñas Ingredients: House-made "ground steak" non-meat patty, barbecue garlic sauce, pineapple, trimmings

