These are the best veggie burgers in PH, according to PETA

WILD THING BACUN CHEESEBURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: Green Bar, Makati City
Ingredients: House-made seitan and jackfruit patty, "bacun" strips, onion rings, vegan mozzarella cheese, lettuce, chipotle mayo, toasted bun
THE GOOOD BURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: Shakey's branches nationwide
Ingredients: UnMEAT patty, vegetables, vegan dressing, lettuce bun
HEARTBURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: Greens Spot, Quezon City
Ingredients: Five types of grilled vegetables, vegan mayonnaise, side of potato wedges
LOADED PROTEIN BURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: But Better, Taguig City
Ingredients: Protein-packed non-meat burger, melted vegan cheese, mushrooms, homemade relish, trimmings
SLOPPY JOSE
Photo from PETA
Available at: Shaka, Panglao Island, Bohol
Ingredients: Bean patty, caramelized pineapple, corn, green chili, jalapeno salsa, guacamole, vegan cheese sauce
BLACK BEAN BURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: iVegan, Makati City
Ingredients: Black bean burger, cheesy vegan sauce, trimmings, side salad, roasted sweet potato
THE WOKE BURGER
Photo from Three Guys and a Grill's Facebook page
Available at: Three Guys and a Grill, Makati City and Cebu City
Ingredients: Black bean patty, vegan mayo, trimmings
MUSHROOM BURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: Cosmic, Makati City
Ingredients: Homemade mushroom patty, trimmings, sourdough bread, side of fries
VEGAN BURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: Lun-Haw Vegan Cafe, Cebu City
Ingredients; Mung beans, potato, vegan sauce, trimmings, side of air-fried fries
BAKED TOFU WALNUT BURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: Corner Tree Cafe, Makati City
Ingredients: Tofu walnut patty, vegan mayo, trimmings, side of sweet potato fries, side of greens
KING KONG BURGER
Photo from PETA
Available at: Chilla Gorilla Burgers, Davao City
Ingredients: Two vegan patties, buttered bun, mayo, cheese sauce, trimmings
VEGAN STEAK BURGER
Photo from Bec and Geri's Facebook page
Available at: Bec and Geri's, Las Piñas
Ingredients: House-made "ground steak" non-meat patty, barbecue garlic sauce, pineapple, trimmings