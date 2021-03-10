More than 49 M people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview: CBS

This undated image released March 7, 2021 courtesy of Harpo Productions shows Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his wife Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex, in a conversation with US television host Oprah Winfrey. Britain's royal family on March 7, 2021. Joe Pugliese, Harpo Productions via AFP

LOS ANGELES - More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan via television or streaming, US network CBS said on Tuesday.

The interview in which the couple made accusations of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family aired on CBS on Sunday and on Britain's ITV on Monday. It is still available on streaming platforms.

CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc, said the audience was still growing and it would rebroadcast the interview in the United States on Friday.

The US television audience accounted for 17.8 million of the total, making it the highest-rated entertainment special since the February 2020 Oscars ceremony, CBS said.

Queen Elizabeth said the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on behalf of Elizabeth.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The Palace considered that this was a family matter, a royal source said, adding the royals should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately as a family.

