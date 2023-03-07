IKEA urges customers to be vigilant vs fake websites

IKEA Philippines. Handout

MANILA – IKEA Philippines is urging its customers to remain vigilant and only purchase via its official and verified websites amid the proliferation of fraudulent websites.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, IKEA Philippines said that as of March 1, a total of 64 websites have been reported by consumers, which it turned over to the global headquarters in the Netherlands for assistance in taking them down.

Additionally, “the brand has also gone beyond its internal measures by having its Product Requirement and Compliance team file a formal report with the cyber crime division of the Philippine National Police.”

“They are also currently supported by the cyber crime division of the Department of Justice to help crack down on these scammers, while investing in promotional efforts to inform the public around the fake websites,” it added.

Amid these efforts, IKEA Philippines said its customers can report the fake websites to the m, or they can also go directly to the authorities for proper support and concrete next steps. The only official IKEA websites are IKEA.ph, IKEA.com, and family.IKEA.com.ph.

For social media platforms, customers are urged to look for the verified badge or the check mark next to the account name to ensure security.