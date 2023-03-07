Coffee-table book on late senator Tomas Cabili Sr. launched

A glimpse into the life of Sen. Tomas Cabili Sr. ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — A coffee-table book about the life of the late senator Tomas Cabili Sr. was launched Tuesday, co-written by genealogist Nasser Sharief and The Royal House of Cabili.

Titled "HRH Tomas Luisma Cabili And The Royal House of Sultan A Dimasangkay Ko Ranao," the coffee-table book was released coinciding with Cabili's birthday.

It features personal stories and tightly kept photographs from his childhood, his years as an assemblyman, senator, and sultan up to his last moments with President Ramon Magsaysay, before they died in a plane crash in 1957.

"As I flip through the pages of the book, I see the personal stories, photographs of my father, I feel both sadness and joy of the wonderful memories we shared together. I welcome and ask you to join me in the coming chapters of my journey as I continue to live out my father's legacy," Tomas Cabili Jr., president of the Tomas Cabili Peace Foundation said in a press conference.

"My father's legacy is one of service, integrity, compassion, and dedication to the welfare of the Mindanacan people. He was a dynamic force in fighting for Muslim rights, and may his lasting legacy continue to inspire people to promote peace and development in the region."

The Tomas Cabili Peace Foundation will also launch the Tomas Cabal Fellowship Award to recognize individuals in Asia who champion universal values, culture, and peace processes.

