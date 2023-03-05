Friends and colleagues of Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada showed them some love as Star Magic sponsored a show of the PETA musical “Walang Aray” on Saturday.

Among those who came to watch the play were Maymay Entrata, Robi Domingo and his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda, Darren Espanto and his sister Lynelle, AC Bonifacio, and Kakai Bautista.

Also present were Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi and filmmaker Cathy Garcia-Molina.

"Walang Aray" marked PETA’s stage comeback after the onset of the pandemic.

Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, “Walang Aray” is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay of the same title based on Severino Reyes’ classic sarsuela “Walang Sugat.”

Directed by Ian Segarra, the musical features original music by Vince Lim.

