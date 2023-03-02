Slater Young, Kryz Uy celebrate 9th month of son Sevi

Celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy recently celebrated the ninth month of their second child, Sevi, and it was a joyous occasion for the family.

Uy took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of their adorable son, which delighted their followers.

Their little bundle of joy looked absolutely precious in the shots as Sevi beams with his breathtaking smile.

"Happy 9 months to my happy pill Sevi Bao!!! Mama tried to style your fluffy hair but it was a failure and I hid it under a denim cap," Uy captioned her post.

"You looked so cute wearing it my love, but you were hot and decided to take it off. Last pic is my fave. Love you my Baby Prince," she added.

Uy and Young have been known to share glimpses of their lives, including how they raise their two kids, on social media.

Their followers find it refreshing to see their parenting journey, with some of them saying as it helps to normalize the ups and downs of parenthood.

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Scottie, in June 2020, and their second child, Sevi, in May 2022.