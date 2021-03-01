National Museum to reopen on March 2

National Museum of the Philippines. File

MANILA – The National Museum of the Philippines will reopen to the public almost a year since it stopped operations due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made on the National Museum's official Facebook page on Monday.

Its central museums within the complex in Rizal Park -- the National Museum of Fine Arts, the National Museum of Anthropology, and the National Museum of Natural History -- will begin accepting visitors again starting Tuesday.

The National Planetarium, on the other hand, will remain closed until further notice.

With this move, the National Museum issued several guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the visiting public as well as its personnel.

According to its Facebook update, all central museum buildings will be open from Tuesday to Sunday excluding religious holidays, with a morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and an afternoon schedule from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The number of visitors for each museum building will be limited to 100 per session.

Only those persons aged 15 to 65 will be admitted, but they have to pre-book their visits online at the National Museum website at least a day before their planned tour.

The National Museum also limited its group reservations to a maximum of five people. Those without prior reservations will not be allowed entry.

On the day of the visit, visitors are also required to undergo thermal scanning and to complete a health declaration form.

The usual requirement of wearing a face mask and a face shield will likewise be implemented.

