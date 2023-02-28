Food shorts: Buendia food park reopens, Diamond buffet and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

DIAMOND HOTEL CELEBRATES 30 YEARS

Handout

Diamond Hotel Philippines brings back the Corniche Buffet Madness in celebration of the hotel's 30th year anniversary this February. For a limited time, the Corniche Lunch Buffet will be priced at P1,230 net per person while the Dinner Buffet at P1,330 net per person.

The Corniche Buffet Madness promo will only be until Feb. 28. Please check onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com or approach the Corniche receptionist at the hotel for more information.

SECRET MENU SERIES AT SAVOY HOTEL MACTAN

Handout

Savoy Hotel Mactan launches the “Secret Menu” monthly series with executive chef Coke Semblante. This series will showcase exclusive dishes, “off the menu” with a rotating roster of guest chefs from different fields, each bringing their unique culinary perspectives and specialties to the table.

“We are thrilled to bring this new experience to our guests,” said Semblante. “Our secret menu series allows us to push the boundaries of traditional cuisine and offer truly one-of-a-kind dishes that can only be found here at Savoy Cafe.”

Each month, guests can expect a new menu filled with innovative and delicious creations, featuring the best in local and international flavors. These dishes will only be available for a limited time, making each visit to Savoy Cafe a new and exciting culinary adventure.

For more information, please follow @savoymactannewtown on their social media channels.

TATATITO’S ALL NEW BREAKFAST MENU

Handout

Filipino home kitchen Tatatito recently added new Filipino and Western favorites to its breakfast menu.

New to the menu are the egg dishes Mushroom and Cheese Omelette, Salmon Tinapa and Cheese Omelette, and Corned Beef Omelette. All of the omelettes come with salad greens on the side and a choice of loaf or hashbrown saba.

Besides omelettes, eggs are also available such as eggs benedict plates with either salmon tinapa or chicken tocino.

On the silog section, they now have grilled longganisa hamonado, USDA beef tapa, home-made corned beef, honey bangus, and breakfast salmon with sunny-side or scrambled eggs.

Tatatito’s Smoked Bacon Steak with buttered toasts, eggs, and potatoes; Pan de toast with egg and cheese plus either crispy bacon or chicken tocino; Breakfast Lomi with eggs, chicharron, and bagnet; and Squash Arroz Caldo comes with chicken and egg round out the new breakfast offerings.

Tatatito is located at the OPL Building on the corner of Dela Rosa St. and C. Palanca. These breakfast items are available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day.



PAPER MOON LIMITED EDITION CAKES

Handout

Paper Moon Cake Boutique and Café extends the availability of their limited-edition Valentine cakes.

In the chillers are the petite Strawberry Shortcake, layered vanilla sponge cake and whipped fresh cream topped with strawberry slices; and the Red Velvet Cake, layers of chocolate and red velvet chiffon, as well as rich cheese mousse, topped with fresh cream frosting and heart-shaped red velvet crumbs. Available in medium and petite sizes.

These cakes are available until the end of February at all Paper Moon branches and online.

BUENDIA FOOD BY THE COURT REOPENS

Handout

Basketball court and food park complex Buendia Food by the Court reopens with all new food stalls.

Since it opened back in 2017, Buendia Food by the Court became a great hangout for friends who would rent a court for a couple of hours and enjoy hearty meals after a workout. Since early this year, it has expanded to two full-size basketball courts.

With the reopening, they have welcomed a curated group of SME food concepts to the food park. Samgyup To Go (Korean food and samgyup), Griill Fry Experience or GFX (sizzling meals), Above Sea Level (seafood and giant butterfly squid), Crazy Sushi (sushi), Monster Wings (fried chicken wings), Sky317 (coffee), Buena Onda Taqueria (Mexican), and Ice Cold (beer and drinks).

Also featured are stalls from upstart food group BoxstopPH -- KantoPares, Chicken Stop PH, Happon Ramen House, and X Rancho Grill.

There are still stalls available. Enterprising food businesses are invited to call if interested.

Buendia Food by the Court is located at the corner of Sen. G. Puyat Avenue corner Bautista Streets in Barangay San Isidro Makati and is open every day from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight.