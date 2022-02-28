MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines on Monday introduced the Top 50 candidates for its 2022 edition, with the lineup including both newcomers and pageant veterans.

Part of this year's batch are Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee, Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2019 Katrina Llegado.

Other familiar names include Julia Saubier, who joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2019; and Lou Dominique Piczon, who competed in Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Check out the full list of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidates in the post below:

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 is set to take place on April 30. Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe, leads this year's batch of reigning queens.

