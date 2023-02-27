Kabilang sa mga Filipino artist na binigyang pugay ng Department of Foreign Affairs o DFA ngayong National Art Month 2023 na may temang Ani ng Sining, Bunga ng Galing ang mga kababayan sa mga bansa mula Asya Pasipiko tulad ng China, Singapore, Australia at Malaysia. Kasama rin sa mga kinilala ang mga kababayang artists mula Europa.

Pinoy artists mula Asya Pasipiko

Base sa isang alamat ang artwork ni Anna Karina Jardin, isang visual artist mula Malaysia.

“I painted the Stories That Shape Us-Ibong Adarna. Very much you can tell where the inspiration came from because the myth has been pivotal in shaping the minds of our generation and it has been translated and told from one generation to another,” pagbabahagi ni Jardin.

Bahagi ng painting na Stories That Shape Us-Ibong Adarna ni Anna Karina Jardin mula Malaysia

Kolaborasyon naman ng tatlong Pinoy artists sa China ang nilalaman ng larawang Obra Maestra mula kina Bong Antivola, Jim Karlos Bayanin at Allan Vibar.

“We are all based in Xiamen, China, and Obra Maestra is our first creative collaboration...this photo is for others to find joy and a sense of purpose in their life,” sabi ni Antivola.

“This is our humble tribute to all OFWs all over the world who work hard for their families...let’s be proud of our culture and our race,” ani Bayanin.

Kakaiba ang artwork na ito dahil ginamitan ng iba-ibang art genre.

“This combines three art genres, painting, photography and through movement or dance...Let’s celebrate and honor our new heroes,” pahayag naman ni Vibar.

Larawang Obra Maestra na likha nina Bong Antivola, Jim Karlos Bayanin at Allan Vibar mula China

Isa pang Pinoy artist mula China ang nagbigay naman ng pagpapahalaga sa simbahan sa Pilipinas bilang subject ng kanyang painting.

“Dito po ako nagtatrabaho sa China at pag may time, nagpi-painting po ako.

Ang topic ko po ay simbahan. Naisip ko lang po itong Manila Cathedral, ito po ‘yung lumang simbahan sa Pilipinas. Medyo iniba ko po ‘yung technique, ginawa ko po neon colors siya tapos different brush strokes,” ani Virgilio Romel Reyes.

Pinoy artists mula Asya Pasipiko

Bayanihan naman ang subject ng artwork ni Dennis Gonzalez mula Australia:

“The subject of the painting that I made for Department of Foreign Affairs is “bayanihan” or community spirit...kasi traditional na Filipino is tumutulong sa kapwa niya Filipino.”

Tampok naman sa painting ni Precious Nakpil-Lai mula Singapore na Golden Harvest ang mayamang agrikultura sa Pilipinas.

Ang Golden Harvest painting ni Precious Nakpil-Lai mula Singapore

“I was inspired to paint the Golden Harvest after touring our lovely country the Philippines. I was amazed by the agricultural landscape during those times...I also adhere to the farmer’s mindset that in order for me to reap and harvest success in life, I must pursue and remain steadfast of hard work. The same hard work that defines the very nature of a Filipino in pursuit to keep alive in a third-world nation and still maintain an elation of hope that all will be well, be better for tomorrow,” sabi ni Nakpil-Lai.

Nasa labas o loob man ng Pilipinas, patuloy ang pagbibigay karangalan ng mga Pilipinong artist sa kultura at sining ng bansa.