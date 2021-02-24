Former Cavite governor Ayong Maliksi passes away

MANILA - Former Cavite governor Erineo "Ayong" Maliksi has passed away, his family said Wednesday.

He was 82.

Maliksi's son, Imus Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

"Ang aming pamilya ay lubos na nagdadalamhati sa pagpanaw ng aking ama, Erineo 'Ayong' S. Maliksi," he wrote.

"Higit sa pagiging isang serbisyo-publiko, ikaw ay naging isang mapagmahal at mapagkalingang ama sa amin. Maraming salamat sa iyong pagmamahal at sa mga aral na patuloy naming babaunin," the younger Maliksi added.

Mayor Maliksi did not mention his father's cause of death, nor the exact date of his death.

Maliksi started his political career as vice mayor of Imus, serving from 1980 to 1986. He was then elected as mayor of Imus in 1988, and served until 1998.

He also served as governor of Cavite from 2001 to 2010, and as a member of the House of Representatives from 1998 to 2001, and from 2010 to 2013.

Maliksi also served as the chairman of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office from 2015 to 2016 under the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III.