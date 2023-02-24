'Mula Sa Buwan' to be streamed, screened this March

Handout

MANILA -- Fans of "Mula sa Buwan," rejoice: the hit musical will be streamed and screened for a limited time this March.

The professionally shot "Mula sa Buwan" film, which also includes English subtitles, will be streamed from March 24 to 26.

There will also be an advance screening on March 18, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Circuit Cinemas 3 and 4 of Circuit Makati. Attendees can meet some of the "Mula sa Buwan" cast members and enjoy a 25% discount on tickets to the March 25 online stream.

Tickets for a 24-hour streaming window, as well as passes to the advance screening, are available at the musical's website. Prices are at P599 and P900 each, respectively.

"Mula sa Buwan" is the Filipino musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac," and is known for songs such as "Ikaw," "Matatapos Din," and "Ang Sabi Nila."

It was previously staged at the Henry Lee Erwin Theater (2016 and 2017) and the Hyundai Hall (2018), both at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.