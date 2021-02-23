It’s Shoe-time: Vice Ganda showcases Hollywood-inspired shoe collection

Vice Ganda finally granted one of his fans’ most requested vlog, which featured a personal collection of some of his expensive and striking shoes inspired by several Hollywood celebrities.

In a vlog uploaded Tuesday, Vice Ganda flaunted more than 10 pairs of luxury boots and heels including those he had seen worn by Beyoncé, Madonna, and Kendall Jenner.

Vice Ganda, who previously shared to his fans his boutique-like walk-in closet, first showed his Gucci Monogram boots that he originally saw from Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.

“Hindi pwedeng meron si Beyoncé at Ariana Grande na wala si VG (Vice Ganda). Nu’ng binili ko ’to pikit mata kasi mahal. Pero dahil nagpagod ako at nagtrabaho nang husto, deserve ko naman i-spoil ang sarili ko,” the “It’s Showtime” host explained.

He even jokingly warned the two international music icons to not dare him when it comes to shoes as he bought two pairs of the said Gucci boots.

The box-office star also has Versace Marilyn Monroe boots, which he bought after seeing rapper Cardi B wearing them.

“Nu’ng nakita ko ’to suot pa ng mannequin, wala na size kasi nga ’yung size ko pang Michael Jordan,” Vice Ganda jokingly shared.

Other boots that the comedian-host sported were Aquazzura Red boots, Gucci Snake boots, Gucci Gold boots, LV Arclight boots, and Prada Combat boots.

Vice Ganda also owned a pair of Gucci Zebra shoes’ which the Queen of Pop Madonna has, and Kylie Jenner-inspired Rene Caovilla stilettos.

He also has in his possession a Giuseppe Zanotti Fiona Flower shoes, which she acquired after seeing Beyoncé.

“Kaunti patawa-patawa lang mabibili ko na sapatos mo, Beyoncé,” Vice kiddingly said.

