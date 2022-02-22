Photo from Columbia Pictures Philippines.

MANILA — Two Filipino artists won in the fan art competition for the Marvel superhero flick “Morbius,” Columbia Pictures Philippines said Tuesday.

The artworks of Adriann Delmo and Jireh Villafuerte (aka Kyouzins) were both hand-picked by lead actor Jared Leto.

Photo from Columbia Pictures Philippines.

Both Delmo and Villafuerte received $2,000 and their works "will potentially be featured on physical posters or used as digital art to promote the film."

The action-thriller film will open in Philippine cinemas on March 30.

"Morbius" also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: