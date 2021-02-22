LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo attends pottery class

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo got to tick another item off her bucket list, as she finally fulfilled her wish of learning how to do pottery.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bernardo uploaded photos from her pottery class.

In the caption, Bernardo said it was her friend and fellow actress Ria Atayde and brother Xavi Atayde, who invited her to attend the class.

"Wabi-sabi aesthetic means 'appreciating beauty that is imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete in nature.'" she wrote.

"Finally ticking this off of my bucket list (but I certainly wouldn’t mind doing it again)," as she thanked her friend and fellow actress Ria Atayde and her brother Xavi Atayde for inviting her to attend the class. "I can’t wait to paint our handmade mugs, bowls, and plates! Ugh so fun!"

Currently, Bernardo is looking forward to her upcoming television series with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, who are set to reunite on television after the conclusion of their digital series "The House Arrest of Us," which is now streaming on Netflix.

“Medyo na-delay 'yun kasi inaayos 'yung script. We are happy because we are working on a project na gusto talaga namin 'yung concept,” she said.

The couple’s teleserye comeback is one of the offerings ABS-CBN introduced in its “Together As One sa 2021” reveal last December.

Based on the teaser, the still-untitled TV project will be a romantic series about timeless love.

