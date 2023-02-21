'Mula sa Buwan' stars Gab Pangilinan, Myke Salomon tie the knot

MANILA – Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon, the lead stars of the original Filipino musical "Mula sa Buwan," are now married.

The two had a beach wedding ceremony which was well attended by their family and friends.

Pictures of the couple were shared on social media by Pangilinan’s cousins including Donny, Hannah and Gab Valenciano, among many others.

As seen in the snaps, the sky cleared up for the ceremony as the bride and groom shared a very special moment witnessed by those close to them.

The two got engaged onstage after “Mula sa Buwan” run in September last year.

Salomon pulled off a surprise proposal to Pangilinan in front of the audience and their fellow cast members shortly after their closing performance.

A cast member handed over a letter addressed to Pangilinan, which expressed Salomon's intention to marry her.

Salomon then went down on both knees as he asked for Pangilinan's hand in marriage, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The proposal ended with a shower of confetti from the musical's cast and crew.