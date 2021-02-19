What to expect from Art in the Park 2021

Handout

MANILA -- Art in the Park, dubbed as the country's affordable art fair, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this February.

From February 21 to 28, Art in the Park will offer more than 6,000 artworks both by established and up-and-coming Filipino artists.

Just like last year, the event will be held on a virtual platform. New pieces will be uploaded on the Art in the Park website daily until the end of the online fair.

Prices of artworks are still capped at P50,000, with the event to continue to benefit the Museum Foundation of the Philippines and the National Museum of the Philippines.

Art in the Park retains its partnership with Globe Platinum for several events that will run throughout the online fair, such as a tutorial for kids by comic artist and illustrator Jomike Tejido; video features on the art-making process of artists Henrielle Pagkaliwangan and Yvonne Quisumbing; and music on Saturday night from '80s band Overdrive.

The fair's collaboration with Bank of the Philippine Islands, on the other hand, will include a series of mini-documentaries that will highlight the works of pottery pioneers in the Philippines Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn, and Joey de Castro.

Meanwhile, the lineup of participants for Art in the Park 2021 include Altro Mondo Gallery, Ang I.n.K., Archivo 1984, Arnold Art Collection, ART LAB: Atelier Cesare & Jean Marie Syjuco, Art Underground, Art Verite Gallery, ART for Space Gallery, Artery Art Space, Artepintura Gallery, Association of Pinoyprintmakers, Avellana Art Gallery, Blanc, Boston Art Gallery, Cevio Art Haus, College Of St. Benilde, Cornerstone (EJ Espiritu), District Gallery, Famous Artists , FEATI University School of Fine Arts, FEU, Galeria de las Islas, Galerie Anna, Galerie Artes, Galerie Stephanie, Limbo, Los Nuevos Conquistadores, J Studio, KASIBULAN - Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol na Kamalayan, Kulay Art Group, M A G, Manila Collage Collective, Mia Casal Ceramics, Modeka Art, Mono8 Gallery, Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Nineveh Artspace, Nord Anglia International School, Orange Project, Parokyano ng Malabon, Qube Gallery, Resurrection Furniture, Sagada Pottery, Sheerjoy, Silverlens, Space Encounters, T.U.P. Fine Arts Manila, The Authenticity Zero, The Mighty Bhutens, The Photography Zone, The Thursday Group, Tin-Aw Art Gallery, UP College of Fine Arts, Village Art Gallery, Vinyl on Vinyl, vMeme Contemporary Art Gallery (Young Artists’ Studio), Ysobel Art Gallery, and White Walls Gallery.

